NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a man was struck and killed on Interstate 24 in East Nashville on Wednesday night.
Investigators said Eric Scott was walking in the westbound lanes near Woodland Street when he was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Corvette around 8:30 p.m.
The driver, who is not being charged, said he did not see Scott before the collision.
Investigators are unsure why Scott was walking on the interstate.
Police said 32-year-old Scott died at the scene. He was from Celina, TN.
The medical examiner will be performing toxicology testing on Scott.
