NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the 38-year-old man shot and killed in Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported in the 700 block of 25th Avenue just before 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located Samuel Lamont Smith with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said the Smith was talking with an acquaintance in Reshas Bi-Rite's parking lot. According to police, at least two male suspects "fired shots toward the two men from an alley behind the market, striking Smith in the head."
Investigators said it's unclear the motive for the deadly shooting and if Smith was the intended target.
Officers are pursuing leads and are looking for surveillance video. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers could remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
