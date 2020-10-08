ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the 30-year-old man, who was killed in Antioch on Wednesday night.
Police are looking to find the person or people responsible for shooting and killing Martarias McCullough, of Murfreesboro.
The shooting death of McCullough was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the Weatherly Ridge Apartments on Kothe Way off Murfreesboro Pike.
Police told News4 McCullough was returning to his girlfriend’s apartment with food when he was shot outside. McCullough’s girlfriend told police she saw a text from him asking to be let in, then moments later heard several gunshots and looked outside to see her boyfriend on the ground and the suspected shooter fleeing the area.
McCullough died at the scene, police said.
Metro Police have not identified a suspect at this time, but said he was wearing all black at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said all call "can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward."
News4 is working to gather the latest information in this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.