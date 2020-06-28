NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in East Nashville on Sunday night.
Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Joseph Avenue around 6 p.m. after reports of multiple shots fired outside F Building.
Police said they found 37-year-old Antonio Merritt, who was possibly shot in his abdominal area, standing outside in the RiverChase apartment complex.
Merritt was rushed to the hospital where police said he died from his injuries.
The initial description of the suspects is four people with guns inside a blue Infiniti SUV., which fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Police said they "are pursuing strong leads" in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.