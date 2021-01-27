NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 63-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a crash in Madison on Tuesday afternoon.
Metro Police say Bobby Liles, of Madison, was driving his pickup truck east on Old Hickory Boulevard around 4:15 p.m. when he went to turn left onto Myatt Drive.
While turning, he was struck on the front passenger side by a Camaro driven by 28-year-old Devuntaye Jenkins.
Police say Liles died at the scene. Jenkins and his passenger were taken to Skyline Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to officers, there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involved at the scene.
The investigation is still underway.
