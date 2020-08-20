NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department have identified the 58-year-old man who was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday afternoon.
Police said Noel D. McQueen, of Lily, Kentucky, was driving a bucket truck on the exit ramp on westbound side of I-40 near Spence Lane around 4 p.m.
McQueen drove into the gore area at the exit ramp for reasons unknown, police said. Police said he "crashed head-on into the impact attenuator and caught fire."
Police said McQueen was trapped in the truck, but his passenger had been ejected from the vehicle.
Fatal single-car crash now being worked on I-40 west at Spence Lane. I-40 west traffic is presently being diverted off the interstate onto Briley Parkway. pic.twitter.com/J5AJNini7Z— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 20, 2020
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew Simunic was able to get the passenger to safety.
Simunic and MNPD Sergeant Robert Goodwin tried to get McQueen "out of the vehicle as flames began to engulf the cab of the truck," police said.
There were more than 25 fire extinguishers called to the scene.
Smith told police "he was sleeping in the truck and woke up on the ground after the crash."
The bucket truck was owned by Associated Communications.
I-40 westbound was closed for several hours.
