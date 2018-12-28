NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and died in a crash in East Nashville on Thursday night.
Authorities said the wreck happened at 11:15 p.m. on Dickerson Pike.
According to police, the white Chevy pickup went off the roadway and hit a concrete pillar under the Interstate 24 bridge. Police said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.
The driver, identified as Gary O. Bates, was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Bates, 65, was from White House, TN.
Police said they believe Bates may have been unconscious before he crashed. Officers reportedly recovered several bottles of prescription medication at the scene.
The medical examiner's office is performing an autopsy to determine if Bates' death was caused by the crash or a medical issue.
