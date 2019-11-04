NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man has died after a shooting in North Nashville.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of 25th Ave. North at around 3:15 p.m. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Aquan Avant.
Witnesses tell police Avant and three acquaintances were standing outside of a home when the gunman approached them on foot and fired, hitting Avant.
He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
The shooter fled on foot and is described as a young man with short hair. He was wearing a black track suit at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
