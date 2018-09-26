NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire in north Nashville just before midnight Wednesday.
Officers were responding to a shots fired call in the area when they found the victim on the ground outside the mobile home on Buena Vista Pike near Clarksville Pike.
The Metro Nashville Police Department has identified the victim as 48-year-old Arthur E. Gordon.
Gordon was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died shortly after his arrival.
Police are continuing to search for the gunman but have not released a description.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
