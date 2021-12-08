NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have identified the man killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in the Napier Area.
Police have identified the man as 47-year-old Christopher Lamont Jones.
Officers said they responded to a shots fired call around midnight on Fain Street and found an adult male lying on the side of the road in the grass.
According to police, witnesses reported hearing 10-15 gunshots and seeing a maroon Lincoln Town Car with a busted back window driving slowly through the area following those shots.
The Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by Nashville Fire Department.
Police said they found bullet casings on the street.
The investigation is ongoing.
