NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man.
Police say William Summers Jr., of Hockett drive, was killed. Investigators say it appears there was an exchange of gunfire.
Witnesses on scene told Police that a verbal argument involving summers preceded the shooting, which happened on the 1900 block of Salem Mason Drive.
Police say the suspects are described as two black men; one of them has short twists in his hair.
anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
