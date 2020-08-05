NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man who died following an industrial accident on Tuesday in Nashville.
Fire officials say they responded to West End Avenue where a man, who was later identified as 61-year-old Timothy Tyler, had a wall collapse on top of him.
Tyler was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where police said he died from injuries suffered in the accident.
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) confirmed Wednesday that the incident is being investigated as a workplace fatality.
During their investigation, police said Tyler "was attempting to remove the caulk around a concrete section" on an exterior wall that was located near the loading docks. The wall collapsed on top of him while trying to remove the caulk.
TOSHA will be handling the investigation.
Tyler was employed by Architectural Glass and Metal Company Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.