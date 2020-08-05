1 killed in industrial accident on West End Avenue

One person has died following an industrial accident on Tuesday in Nashville. 

 Metropolitan Nashville Police

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man who died following an industrial accident on Tuesday in Nashville. 

Fire officials say they responded to West End Avenue where a man, who was later identified as 61-year-old Timothy Tyler, had a wall collapse on top of him. 

Tyler was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where police said he died from injuries suffered in the accident.  

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) confirmed Wednesday that the incident is being investigated as a workplace fatality. 

During their investigation, police said Tyler "was attempting to remove the caulk around a concrete section" on an exterior wall that was located near the loading docks. The wall collapsed on top of him while trying to remove the caulk.

TOSHA will be handling the investigation. 

Tyler was employed by Architectural Glass and Metal Company Inc. 

