NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the 37-year-old man, who was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Nashville on Sunday night.
The initial police investigation shows a tractor-trailer stalled in the middle of the northbound of I-65 near Dickerson Pike around 7 p.m.
Police said Shawn Scruggs, of Nashville, crashed his 2008 Chevrolet Blazer into the back of the tractor-trailer.
The vehicle caught fire and police said Scruggs died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash, police said.
According to their initial investigation, there are no signs Scruggs attempted to brake or avoid the crash.
Police said there is "no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene."
Scruggs was a well known musician. He was part of the Tootsie’s family for more than 10 years.
"His talent could have taken him all over the world. We were blessed to have him grace our stages," Tootsie’s Entertainment said in a statement on Monday.
Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 89 was closed until around midnight.
