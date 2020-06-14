NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have identified the man killed in a shooting at hotel in Nashville early Sunday morning.
Police said 38-year-old Donald Lamont White, of Nashville, is dead and three others were injured after a shooting at the Fiddler's Inn on Music Valley Drive around 4 a.m.
First responding officers found a man, who was later identified as White, dead and his body was lying on the sidewalk at the ground level of the motel. Police said a gun was found underneath his body.
Based on blood evidence, police said they determined White was shot in a second floor room, ran downstairs where he collapsed, and died.
A sedan was found idling in the parking lot when investigators arrived on the scene is believed to be White's
A 35-year-old and two brothers, who are 41 and 44 years old, were all injured in the shootout as well.
The 35-year-old was found at a business near the motel while the two brothers were taken by private vehicle to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Two of the men claim they do not know the deceased man or why he was at the motel.
41-year-old Lee Wilkerson, one of the brothers injured, is wanted on and outstanding especially aggravated robbery warrant in relation to a shooting of a man outside Stewart's Ferry Pike Waffle House last October. He will be booked upon his discharge from the hospital.
Officers said they found multiple cartridge casings, drugs, digital scales and several cell phones in the room. Police said the shooting is believed to be drug-related, but the incident remains under investigation.
