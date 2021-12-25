NASHVILLE (WSMV) – A man was killed Saturday morning in a shooting at 4661 Nolensville Pike.
According to police, the shooting occurred at 3:20 a.m. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Edil Hernandez.
After conducting an investigation, officers believe that Hernandez left the San Jose Fiesta restaurant on Wallace Road and was driving around the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike when a person in another vehicle shot him.
Hernandez was struck in the head and killed at the scene.
Detectives were told that a relative of Hernandez got into an argument at the club before the shooting. According to a witness, he left in a Chevrolet Camaro and was followed in a red Toyota Tacoma pickup.
Shots were reportedly fired from the truck.
If anyone has any information on the shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
