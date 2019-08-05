NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are gathering evidence in a deadly shooting on 16th Avenue North on the north side of town on Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called out to the 1600 block around 8:45 p.m. Police arrived to a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was later pronounced dead at Vanderbilt Hospital.
Police have identified the victim as 56-year-old Antonio Travis, who investigators say was apparently targeted in the shooting. Authorities say several shell casings were found and it appeared to have been a drive-by shooting.
Witnesses told investigators that Travis was walking toward his vehicle when a light colored sedan approached, and several armed men got out and fired on him.
There is no information yet on a suspect, and the motive remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have information related to the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
