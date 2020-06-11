Police identify man killed in crash on Whites Creek Pike

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the 26-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Whites Creek Pike early Thursday morning.
Gregore Raybon Jr. was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger in the 3200 block of Whites Creek Pike just before 5:30 a.m. Police said his Charger "ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and into a creek bed."
Police said Raybon died at the scene.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but did say that Raybon was not wearing a seatbelt.
Whites Creek Pike was closed from Briley Parkway to Myatt Drive for several hours.
