CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was killed and another was critically injured in a Clarksville wreck Friday afternoon.
Police say it was a single vehicle wreck near the 1600 block of Ashland City Road.
The driver of a Chevy Malibu, for a reason still under investigation, crossed over the center lane of the highway and went off the road into a wooded embankment. The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m.
The driver, identified as 30-year-old Michael Darling of Clarksville, was extracted from the vehicle and transported to Nashville via helicopter. He is in critical but stable condition.
Jered Woody, 28, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.
