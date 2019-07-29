NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the man who died in a car crash on Haywood Lane that happened Sunday night.
Police say 74-year-old Ramon Alberto Lopez of Franklin was killed his car collided head-on with another car.
Lopez was driving his 2009 Nissan Versa southbound on Haywood lane and then crossed into the northbound lanes while making a sharp turn, crashing into a Toyota Camry. Lopez did not appear to be wearing his seat belt. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The driver of the Toyota Camry, 63-year-old Clemente Banegas was not injured.
A witness told police Lopez leaned over to the passenger side of his car as if he was getting something off the floor from the passenger side just before the crash.
Banegas said he did not see Lopez's headlights and evidence suggests Lopez may have been driving without them on.
Police found no signs of drugs of alcohol involvement at the scene. Toxicology tests will be conducted to determine whether drugs and alcohol played a role.
