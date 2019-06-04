NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man killed in a shooting at the Red Roof Inn near BNA Saturday.
Samuel Eugene Robinson, 46, from Houston, was identified through his fingerprints, which were on file due to his multiple arrests in Texas.
Investigators believe Robinson's death is linked to the distribution of marijuana. Inside one of the rooms at the Red Roof Inn, police found 99 packages of marijuana in suitcases that weighed over 200 pounds. That amount of marijuana is worth over half a million dollars in street value, according to police.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.