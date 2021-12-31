NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the 20-year-old Nashville man that was killed early Friday morning in a car accident.
According to police, 20-year-old Gerardo Aguilar was killed in the single-vehicle crash on Mt. View Road near Baby Ruth Lane.
The driver's Nissan Altima was heading eastbound on Mt. View Road when police believe it left a curve and hit a tree near Baby Ruth Lane.
After the crash, police said a female passenger in the Altima made it out safely. That woman knocked on the doors of a nearby apartment complex seeking help.
When police arrived on the scene, the driver was dead. Aguilar was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.
Police believe that the driver's speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.