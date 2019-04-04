A 49-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a train in Belle Meade on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Michael Douglas Johnson was walking on the railroad tracks near the Davidson Road crossing at Harding Pike. He was struck by a train and killed just after 3 p.m.
Witnesses said Johnson had his back to the train and did not respond to repeated blasts of the train's horn. The train's engineer and conductor told police Johnson appeared to be wearing earbuds. A set of earbuds and a broken cellphone were found near Johnson's body.
Investigators are still working to determine why Johnson was walking along the tracks.
Johnson leaves behind a son who lives out of state.
The accident caused traffic problems in an already congested area in west Nashville.
Davidson Road is a detour route with the closing of Hillwood Boulevard for ongoing bridge repairs.
