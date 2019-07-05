CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man who was shot dead on a Clarksville basketball court has been identified, along with his killer.
According to police the 23-year-old man, identified as Kendrick Grayer, was found just after 11 p.m. Thursday off of 8th Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Nashville hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Around 3:55 p.m. Friday, Clarksville Police took 22-year-old Adriam Hodge into custody without incident in the area of Ernest Shelton Drive and Lincoln Drive. Hodge, who has a lengthy criminal history, is being booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is being charged with criminal homicide.
During the investigation, officers determined there was a physical confrontation between Grayer and an unnamed male when Hodge pulled out a handgun and shot Grayer multiple times.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Bing at 931-648-0656, ext. 5133, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.