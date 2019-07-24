NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the man found dead behind a Marathon Market Wednesday night.
Police say a woman fatally shot 19-year-old Mykal Prime outside the Marathon Market in the 2800 block of John A. Merritt Boulevard at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday. The woman, identified as 25-year-old Khadijah Griffis, said she shot Prime in self-defense after Prime pulled a gun and pistol-whipped her during an attempted marijuana-related robbery.
According to police, Prime climbed into the front seat of Griffis's car parked at the gas pumps, but did not shut the door. A struggle then ensued and Griffis shot Prime as he got out of the car. Prime collapsed in the parking lot and responding officers found a Luger style pistol underneath him.
Detectives found the man who dropped Prime off at the market. The man told them Prime went to the market to buy marijuana from an unknown person.
At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday police were told a woman, later determined to be Griffis, walked into Centennial Medical Center and said she was pistol-whipped during a robbery.
Detectives went to the hospital to interview Griffis who told them Prime sat in the front seat of her car, pulled a pistol and tried to rob her. Griffis said she then shoved Prime out of the car, pulled out her own pistol and shot him one time.
Griffis also admitted to being the marijuana seller. She said she was scared and drove to her apartment before going to Centennial Medical Center for head injuries.
Early Thursday morning, detectives went to Griffis's apartment and recovered the gun, along with the clothes Griffis was wearing during the incident.
