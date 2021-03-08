Police identify last weeks shooter at Hookah City Café

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Homicide Unit detectives have issued a murder warrant for 23-year-old Cesar Daniel Lara-Munoz.
Munoz fatally shot Edgardo Cruz-Reyes last week on March 5th at the Hookah City Café off Nolensville Pike.
Detective Christopher Cote's investigation revealed that multiple patrons were inside the café when Munoz opened fire after a fight with Reyes regarding a woman escalated to violence.
A second man who was shot in the arm during the altercation is recovering from his injuries.
It is believed that Munoz has fled out of Tennessee since last week's murder.
Nashville Police are asking anyone with information about Munoz's location to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
