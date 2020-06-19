NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the 20-year-old woman killed in a crash on Highway 100 and Temple Road reported early Friday morning.
Metro Nashville Police said Anna Miller, of Franklin, died in the crash reported at 12:11 a.m.
Miller was driving a 2004 Honda Accord south on Temple Road and according to the preliminary investigation by police, she reportedly stopped in the intersection for the flashing red light.
The investigation shows when her Honda Accord drove into the intersection, it was hit by a 2003 Mercedes sedan. Police said the Mercedes "had a flashing yellow light."
Miller was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where police said she was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the Mercedes sedan was not seriously injured and his passenger was "treated for non-life threatening injuries."
According to their investigation, police said "there was no evidence of alcohol involvement on the part of" the driver of the Mercedes sedan. However, toxicology testing will be conducted on the driver of the Mercedes sedan.
However, police said a preliminary contributing factor to the crash was "Miller's failure to yield the right of way."
Police reopened the crash scene on Highway 100.
