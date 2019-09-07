HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the victims of the Saturday evening murder suicide on Dockside Drive in Hermitage.
According to police, 64-year-old Terry Majors is believed to have fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Leigh Shea-Majors and his 6-year-old grandson Ty Dodson before turning the gun on himself. His 4-year-old granddaughter was uninjured and ran to a neighbor for help.
Update on Sat's apparent double murder-suicide case on Dockside Dr: Terry Majors, 64, is believed to have fatally shot his wife, Leigh Shea-Majors, 61, & his grandson, Ty Dodson, 6, before killing himself. His 4-yr-old granddaughter was uninjured & ran to a neighbor for help.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 8, 2019
Police say the three people were found dead at a home in the 3000 block of Dockside Drive. It happened right around 7 p.m. Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing.
