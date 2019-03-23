NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a 28-year-old Franklin man was killed in a crash in southwest Nashville on Friday night.
The wreck happened at 11:30 p.m. on Old Harding Pike at Big East Fork Road.
According to police, Joshua Edwards went off the left side of the road in his 2005 Honda Civic. The vehicle overturned after hitting a ditch and a tree.
Police said Edwards died at the scene. He was reportedly wearing his seatbelt.
Investigators did not find any evidence of drug or alcohol use at the scene.
