NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are still searching for suspects in a fatal stabbing that happened Wednesday night in East Nashville.
The incident happened on Bethwood Drive. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Cedric Thompson, was found in a car with a stab wound to the upper body.
A witness told police that two black men ran from Thompson's car and fled in a white sedan, which may have been a Honda Accord.
Officials tell News4 there is currently no threat to the community.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
