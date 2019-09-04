Cedric Thompson
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have charged 24-year-old Deondre Sanders with criminal homicide in connection to the fatal stabbing that happened Wednesday night in East Nashville.

The incident happened on Bethwood Drive. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Cedric Thompson, was found in a car with a stab wound to the upper body.

A witness told police two men ran from Thompson's car and fled in a white sedan, which may have been a Honda Accord.

Police say the motive was a dispute over a woman. Sanders' photo is currently being withheld pending lineups. 

