NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the man who was killed in a crash near Interstate 40 in west Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Authorities say the crash occurred just after midnight on Davidson Drive near Hapwood Drive, likely during heavy rain.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the driver left the right side of the road, collided with a culvert and then hit one of the concrete support columns for the I-40 overpass.
The driver of the 2005 Subaru Forester, identified by police as 39-year-old Mark Bilbrey, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bilbrey was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Police said they did not find evidence of drug or alcohol use at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.