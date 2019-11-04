NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A driver was killed in an early morning crash Monday on Kermit Drive, in south Nashville near Briley parkway.
The crash was reported to police just before 6:00am Monday and police have identified the woman as 54-year-old Nina Page.
Police say page was driving her 1989 Ford van on Briley Parkway at Arbor Creek Blvd when she hit the rear of a Toyota 4 Runner stopped at a red light, causing minor damage. Page then drove a short distance south on Briley Parkway before pulling over onto the grass median.
The driver of the Toyota, identified as Richard Tubbs, told police he pulled up beside page who motioned to him she was pulling over. Tubbs told her to drive to a nearby Shell gas station in the 1300 block of Vultee Blvd.
Tubbs drove ahead of Page to the gas station when he suddenly saw page turn onto Kermit Drive. Tubbs then turned his car around and followed Page onto Kermit Drive. He found Page's van which had left the roadway in a sharp curve and crashed into a tree. Page died at the scene and was wearing her seat belt.
There was no evidence that drugs and/or alcohol played a role in the crash. Police say they believe Page failed to negotiate the curve due to driving too quickly.
