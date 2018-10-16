NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A driver was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 24 overnight.
The crash happened at the exit for Old Hickory Boulevard near Whites Creek around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a silver Infinity G37 sedan rear-ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder at the top of the entrance ramp from Old Hickory Boulevard.
The driver of the Infinity, identified as 32-year-old Dallas Humphrey Jr. of Goodlettsville, died at the scene.
Police said they do not know why Humphrey went off the side of the road.
Investigators said they found evidence of alcohol impairment at the scene and will be conducting toxicology testing to determine if Humphrey was impaired.
The truck driver, 53-year-old Bukari Yobonta, was reportedly asleep in the semi when the wreck happened. He was not injured.
I-24 West was shut down for several hours but finally reopened just before 5:30 a.m.
