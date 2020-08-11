NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man, who was killed in a crash on I-24 near Antioch on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on I-24 westbound near mile marker 53, between Harding Place and Briley Parkway around 4:30 a.m.
Police said 20-year-old Andres Perez, of Nashville, was driving a 2011 Honda Civic "when, for reasons unknown, he lost control and struck the center retaining wall." The Civic came to rest in the third lane.
After the crash, police said Perez got out of the Civic to "presumably to inspect the damage," when police said he was hit by a 2008 Ford Taurus.
Perez was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where police said he was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the Taurus "appeared to have minor injuries" and "refused medical attention at the scene. "
Police said there is "no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene." While the crash remains under investigation, police said no charges are anticipated.
I-24 Westbound was temporarily shut down, but has since reopened.
