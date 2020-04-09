NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have identified the 17-year-old girl, who was shot and killed on Thursday night.
Officers said Ashanti Posey was suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to Whites Creek Pike and Green Lane around 10 p.m.
Posey, who was a senior at Hillsboro High, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said she later died from her injuries.
Posey and an unnamed 17-year-old friend made a small marijuana sale in a nearby neighborhood when police said a person or persons opened fire on their silver Malibu.
Police said Posey's friend, who was not seriously injured, climbed into her lap and drove several miles to the 5100 block of Whites Creek Pike.
Police added that the friend then ran to a home and called for help.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 615-742-7463.
