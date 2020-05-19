NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the 22-year-old man, who was killed after being struck by a train near downtown Nashville on Tuesday morning.
According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, James Irvin Mercer was walking on the railroad tracks between Anthes Drive and the Riverfront Park train station around 7:45 a.m.
The conductor told police that he saw Mercer, "applied the horn three times and activated the emergency braking system."
The conductor told police that Mercer, who was identified as homeless, "had his head down, did not look up, or take evasive action."
According to police, Mercer’s cell phone and a pair of earbuds were located nearby. His employer told police that Mercer "routinely walked with his head down and wore earbuds."
There were no passengers on the WeGo Star train at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported to authorities, according to WeGo.
The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department and the WeGo Operations and Safety staff are currently investigating the incident.
WeGo said the train staff are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
