A Brentwood Police officer was killed in a two-car collision on Franklin Road in Brentwood Thursday morning.

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the Brentwood officer killed in a two-car crash that happened on Franklin Road on Thursday morning. 

Brentwood Police confirmed Officer Destin Legieza was headed back to the precinct for a shift change when the head-on collision occurred. 

The crash closed Murray Lane to Concord Road on Franklin Road while Tennessee Highway Patrol conducts their investigation and clears the scene. 

Police said the driver crossed the double yellow line and hit the cruiser. Police said they do not know why the woman crossed the line. 

"The officer appears to be doing everything right," Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said. 

Legieza, who has been an officer with the department for five years, died from injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

Legieza, who was married, comes from a long line of law enforcement officers including his father and grandfather, police said. 

Authorities said the death of Legieza is the first officer ever killed in the line of duty for Brentwood Police Department.

Legieza, who grew up in Middle Tennessee, was involved in the community including Special Olympics and the department's flag football team. 

Brentwood Police Asst. Chief Richard Hickey said the 14 officers on midnight shift were very close. 

The female driver in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Franklin Road was closed for several hours during the police investigation. 

At 10:30 a.m., the other vehicle involved the collision that killed a Brentwood police Officer was towed away from the scene.

Franklin Road reopened just before 11:30 a.m. 

Departments have started offering condolences to the Brentwood Police.  

