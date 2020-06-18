BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the Brentwood officer killed in a two-car crash that happened on Franklin Road on Thursday morning.
Brentwood Police confirmed Officer Destin Legieza was headed back to the precinct for a shift change when the head-on collision occurred.
The crash closed Murray Lane to Concord Road on Franklin Road while Tennessee Highway Patrol conducts their investigation and clears the scene.
Police said the driver crossed the double yellow line and hit the cruiser. Police said they do not know why the woman crossed the line.
"The officer appears to be doing everything right," Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.
Legieza, who has been an officer with the department for five years, died from injuries suffered in the crash, police said.
This is a look at the other vehicle involved in the head on collision that killed the Brentwood officer.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/qaXtHh60L0— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 18, 2020
Legieza, who was married, comes from a long line of law enforcement officers including his father and grandfather, police said.
Authorities said the death of Legieza is the first officer ever killed in the line of duty for Brentwood Police Department.
Legieza, who grew up in Middle Tennessee, was involved in the community including Special Olympics and the department's flag football team.
Brentwood Police Asst. Chief Richard Hickey said the 14 officers on midnight shift were very close.
The female driver in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
May the @BTNPD Officer who lost their life today forever Rest In Peace. Thank you for serving your community. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/wGarsfBZbc— Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) June 18, 2020
Franklin Road was closed for several hours during the police investigation.
At 10:30 a.m., the other vehicle involved the collision that killed a Brentwood police Officer was towed away from the scene.
Franklin Road reopened just before 11:30 a.m.
#UPDATE Franklin Road is now reopened.The damage to the Brentwood police officer vehicle is unbelievable.Here is video of both vehicles being towed away.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/IHdGdlwS07— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 18, 2020
Departments have started offering condolences to the Brentwood Police.
We mourn with our friends and colleagues at the Brentwood Police Department over this morning's tragic death of Officer Destin Legieza. The MNPD has offered its support to Brentwood PD in this most difficult time. pic.twitter.com/5BMzTgxqnE— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 18, 2020
Follow News4 for the latest in this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.