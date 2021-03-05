NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the 71-year-old man, who died after police said a 13-year-old driving a Dodge Charger ran a light and crashed into his vehicle.
Police said the teen was in a Dodge Dart and was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Danby Drive and Blackman Road in the Crieve Hall area.
He was speeding away from the crash when he ran the red light at Nolensville Pike and Haywood Lane's intersection. He crashed into a Dodge Charger, pulling into the road from the O'Reilly's Auto Parts around 9 a.m. Police said 71-year-old David Cheatham was driving the Charger and died at the scene.
The teen was taken to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said after the teen is out of the hospital, he will be facing charges, including vehicular homicide by recklessness, in connection with the crash.
The other driver involved in the hit-and-run crash told police he "followed the teen onto Nolensville Pike but stopped near Haywood Lane due to excessive speeds."
Police are still looking into how the teen got the keys to the Dart. Police said the Dart had not been reported stolen, but they have not been able to reach the owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.