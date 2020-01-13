MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a train on Old Salem Highway and Patterson Avenue.
The woman has been identified as 38-year-old Nadia Berkman.
ASSISTANCE REQUESTED: An unidentified woman was struck and killed by train. Her identity is being sought. READ MORE BELOW pic.twitter.com/9crk30rSQN— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) January 13, 2020
UPDATE: The victim in the fatal train vs pedestrian accident has been identified as 38-year-old Nadia Berkman. Her family has been notified.— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) January 13, 2020
The preliminary investigation shows Berkman walked into the path of a train near the CSX railroad crossing around 12:38 a.m.
