NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the person killed in a shooting Wednesday night as 53-year-old Johnny Fox.
Police say they found Fox on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of 10th Avenue North. Fox was taken to Vanderbilt where he was pronounced dead.
If you know anything about this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.