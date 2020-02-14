CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville Police have identified one of the suspects accused of robbing two pizza delivery drivers, as well as a person making a withdrawal at an ATM.
16-year-old Brian Cook is approximately 5' 7" and 160lbs, and has three aggravated robbery petitions take out against him by Clarksville PD.
Police have information leading them to believe Cook may be in the Gatlinburg area of East Tennessee.
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The identity of the second person with him that was seen wearing a mask in the ATM robbery video has not yet been positively identified.
If you have seen Cook, or where he may currently be, you're asked to call 911, or call the tips line at 931-645-8477. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com/591.
