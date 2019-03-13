NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have released the name of the teenage suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a rideshare driver in East Nashville on Wednesday night.
David Mays, 16, is considered to be dangerous and may be armed. He was arrested last July on two counts of aggravated robbery.
Mays was reportedly given a weekend pass by DCS in February and did not return. If you see him, call 615-862-8600.
Police said the victim, a Lyft/Uber driver, was filling up his gas tank at the Exxon on Shelby Avenue just after 7 p.m. Wednesday when an SUV pulled up beside him.
According to Capt. Keith Stephens, the passenger in the SUV approached the victim with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded his keys. The victim reportedly refused and tried to close his door.
Police said Mays pulled the door open and shot the man once in his stomach. The victim is in serious condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Investigators said Mays jumped back into the SUV with another person and took off.
Several people were at the gas station when the shot was fired. Police also said there is surveillance video of the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.