NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was killed Tuesday night after a shootout across from The Pharmacy restaurant in East Nashville.
Police said multiple people in a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Impala exchanged gunfire at the intersection of W. Eastland and McFerrin.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man inside the Mustang was killed. He has been identified as 25-year-old Deangelo Knox.
The security guard at The Pharmacy restaurant also reportedly fired at Knox after Knox crashed and headed toward him with a gun in hand, according to police.
No bystanders were injured in the shooting.
Officials have not yet released suspect information. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
The gunman killed at the intersection of W. Eastland & McFerrin Tue night is Deangelo Knox, 25. He was exchanging fire with the occupants of an Impala. A security guard from The Pharmacy restaurant also fired at Knox after Knox crashed and headed toward him with gun in hand. pic.twitter.com/JC12fHCBtB— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 3, 2018
This is where the shootout happened. @MNPDNashville say multiple people shot back and forth at each other. Some were in a Ford Mustang and others in a Chevy Impala. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/rxesXWBLkW— Desiree Wiley Fluellen (@DesireeMWiley) October 3, 2018
A shooting in East Nashville, right across the street from The Pharmacy restaurant, leaves a man dead. There’s also a bullet hole in the restaurant’s window. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/FYp1qKv8p7— Desiree Wiley Fluellen (@DesireeMWiley) October 3, 2018
