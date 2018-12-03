SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened in Smyrna on Sunday morning.
The Smyrna Police Department was called to the home on Wisdom Way around 5 a.m.
Officers said they found a man and woman dead on the floor of a bedroom.
According to police, investigators believe 43-year-old James T. Barnes shot and killed his wife, 32-year-old Tiffany Barnes, before fatally shooting himself.
Their four children were all home at the time of the shooting but were not injured. Police said the children are in the care of family members.
