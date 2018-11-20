BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into what prompted a stabbing and shooting at a home in the Governors Club subdivision on Tuesday afternoon.
Brentwood Police officers responded to an initial report of a stabbing incident at 28 Governors Way in the gated community around 2:30 p.m.
When they arrived, investigators heard gunshots. When they entered the home, they found three victims. Two of the victims, 39-year-old Emma Teeters and 78-year-old Terry Teeters had been stabbed and one person, 55-year-old Jerry Matthews had a gunshot wound.
Matthews, Emma Teeter's husband, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two stabbing victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Emma Teeters died from her injuries. Terry Teeters is currently undergoing surgery.
Investigators said they had been called to the home before and were familiar with Jerry Matthews. According to Williamson County Court Clerk's Office, Matthews was arrested and pleaded guilty to a domestic assault incident in February 2011. An aggravated assault charge in the same case was dismissed nolle prosequi. He also had a violation of conditional release charge for that same time period.
The incident started when Matthews stabbed both Emma and Emma's father Terry, then Terry shot and killed Jerry.
The investigation is ongoing.
