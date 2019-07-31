HUNTSVILLE, AL (WSMV) -- A man is behind bars for allegedly going on an hour long shoplifting trip while leaving his baby in a car that was not running.
According to NBC affiliate WAFF, 27-year-old Travis Sasser went to a Walmart on Monday, and left his child, who is less than two years old, inside a car with windows closed and that was not running.
Police say Sasser was in the store for approximately an hour, and when he came out with a stolen blender he discovered he had dropped his keys somewhere as he was leaving the store. The blender was valued at $259.00.
Sasser called 911, and officers removed the child, who was transported by emergency personnel to a hospital to be checked out.
The child was found to be okay, and released to a family member.
Police say Sasser was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence - Reckless Endangerment, and Theft of Property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.