HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV)- Hopkinsville PD confirmed that an officer was shot this morning.
The details of the shooting are currently unknown.
Authorities say the officer is in recovery and doing fine.
The officer's identity has not been revealed at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates.
