HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The Hopkinsville Police Department has confirmed that an officer was shot Monday morning.
Police say that around 1:00a.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men at a Walmart on Clinic Drive. The suspects then escaped in a dark-colored Dodge.
The victim says the suspects also stole her Chevy Tahoe and hit her friend in the face.
Authorities say a Hopkinsville officer saw one of the vehicles involved in the robbery and performed a traffic stop near North Drive and Sanderson Drive by Freedom Elementary School.
Police say the suspect tried to flee, and after a short pursuit, the suspect was stopped after police deployed spike strips. Police say the suspect then began shooting.
An officer was shot and taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center by a Sheriff's Deputy.
According to police a suspect car was lost in Clarksville and another car was found around 4:15a.m. at 1015 Sanderson Drive with no people inside.
Police say an assault riffle was likely used in the shooting.
Authorities say the officer is in recovery and doing fine.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
A little less than a year ago, a man pretending to be a police officer shot and killed a Hopkinsville police officer. On March 29, 2018, police say James Decoursey used a blue light to pull over Officer Phillip Meacham. Investigators say Decoursey shot and killed Meacham and then ran off. When officers found Decoursey, they said he refused to listen to commands. He was eventually shot and killed by police when they attempted to arrest him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.