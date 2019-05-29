HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A man trying to help someone fix their car ends up being robbed.
Hopkinsville Police investigators say it happened just before 1 a.m. on Ferrell Street. Police say the suspect took a knife from the victim and robbed him.
Police tell News4 that the victim has some minor scratches and will be ok.
Investigators don't have much of a description of the car involved, and only know that it is red or maroon.
WKDZ Radio provided a photo featured in this story.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.