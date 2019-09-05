FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking to identify the occupants of a truck that caused serious damage at a car wash in the Cool Springs area.
Police said the truck and equipment got hung up during the wash at Cool Springs Car Wash on Mallory Lane.
After the truck got hung, the occupants got out to inspect the damage and then left without reporting it.
If you have information about the occupants of the truck, contact Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
